Doris A. Cardenas
LEAGUE CITY —Doris A. Cardenas, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crowder Funeral Home — League City.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 3:25 pm
