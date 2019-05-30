Cameron Matthew Anonsen, 21, of Galveston, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born June 30, 1997, in Webster, TX.
Cameron’s joys in life were golfing, motorcycles, fishing, basketball, music and bicycling. He will live on in the hearts of all those whose lives he touched.
Cameron is preceded in death by his grandparents, Morris and Mary Anonsen; and his grandfather, Elray Alexander.
He is survived by his parents, Richard (Rick) and Laurie Alexander Anonsen, of Galveston; brother, Kevin Anonsen and wife, Whitney, of Houston; brother, Richard (Ricky) Anonsen, Jr. and wife, Rachel, of Friendswood; grandmother, Micheline Zinante; niece, Emma Kate Anonsen; nephew, Hudson Anonsen; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Cameron’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m., led by Deacon Sam Dell’Olio.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hank DeMary, Harry Maxwell, David Bush, Scott Farine, Kyle Daughtry, and Scott Daughtry.
