NEW MEXICO — Derrick William Dowler, 49, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Derrick was born on November 12, 1970 in Galveston, TX and moved to New Mexico when he was eleven. He attended and graduated from Cibola High School in 1989 where he played football. After high school, Derrick attended college at UNM and eventually owned and operated a Subway franchise in Cedar Crest, NM. In recent years, Derrick worked at remodeling homes.
Derrick enjoyed golf and basketball and eventually had a son in 2002 that he taught to play basketball as well. He enjoyed coaching and playing the sport with Luke. Derrick wanted a daughter his whole life and had a name picked out since he was a young boy. He especially loved a girl’s name which came from his favorite movie and book, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. In 2004 his daughter was born, and he was all too excited to give her his favorite name — Jacy. Derrick loved his children with everything he had and will be their guardian angel forever. Derrick was known for his large stature combined with his kind and compassionate disposition. He could fix anything mechanical and had a zest for business. He was a lifelong entrepreneur.
Derrick is survived by his wife, Michelle Dowler; his beloved children, Luke and Jacy Dowler, his mom, Virginia Dowler; brother and wife, Tim and Mary Ann Dowler; and his uncle and aunt, Tom and Melanie Dowler. He is also survived by numerous other relatives including his cousins and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held for Derrick on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.
Derrick will be forever in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.