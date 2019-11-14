GALVESTON—
Emma Pearl Mays-Harris, age 91, of Galveston, was called home Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 at her residence.
Emma was born on July 7, 1928, to the union of Benjamin and Emma Mays. She graduated from Central High School. She was employed with UTMB John Sealy Hospital as a unit clerk before retiring. She was also a licensed cosmetologist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Harris, Sr.; sister, Clara Woods; brothers, Benny, Wilbur, Robert and Clarence Mays; son, Earnest, Jr.; daughter, Janet Falcon; and niece, Clarissa Woods.
Emma is survived by her brother, James Mays; daughter, Vicki Marshall (George); sons, Thomas Harris (Dorothy) and Lynell Harris; eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; special friend, Robbie Swindell; her beloved dogs, and many extended family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Her family will celebrate her life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. E.R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.