Johnie Allen Radler, 65, a BOI and true lover of all things Galveston Island, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital. He was born on December 19, 1952 in Galveston, TX to Johnie and Maryann Radler.
Johnie attended Catholic schools and graduated from O’Connell High School in 1971. He received a B.S. in Education from the University of Houston. He loved animals and always had several dogs and cats as his companions.
Johnie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Maryann, whom he dearly loved.
He is survived by his uncles, Frank Radler (Mary Lou), Robert Radler (Carol), and aunt, Ruth Radler; numerous cousins; and his friend and caretaker, Ron Hanson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 25, 2018 starting at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
