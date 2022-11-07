GALVESTON, TX — Michael Wayne Wheeler passed away Sunday October 23, 2022 after a long valiant fight with cancer. Known to old friends as "Wheels", many Galvestonians simply knew him as "Old Man Mike" who frequently left his hats, phone and umbrellas in his favorite establishments along The Strand.
He was very social and enjoyed entertaining people with his antics, quick wit and slightly "embellished" stories. He was 82 years old and enjoyed living life on his terms.
Mike was a numbers guy, returning to college as an adult and graduating from the University of Houston with his BA, followed by his MBA in Accounting. An Air Force veteran, he enjoyed travel when he was younger, especially when it involved the ocean. He loved everything about living in Galveston because, as he always said, "It's Galveston".
Always a lover of animals, he kept a photo of his little Boston Terrier, Shotzie, with him wherever he lived. He always had a bag of Beggin' Strips around for visiting canines and can of kitty food for strays.
Mike Wheeler is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Marie "Treptow" Wheeler and Joseph Polk Wheeler, in addition to his younger brother William "Bill" Wheeler.
He is survived by his sister, Jo Marie Traynor; his 3 nieces, Ann Traynor-Plowman, Laura Butler and Sara Wheeler; his stepson, William Russell; in addition to great-nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him well.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests any memorial contributions to be made in his honor to: Bay Area Pet Adoptions 3000 Ave R San Leon, Texas 77539 or to the charity of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.