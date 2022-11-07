Michael Wayne Wheeler

GALVESTON, TX — Michael Wayne Wheeler passed away Sunday October 23, 2022 after a long valiant fight with cancer. Known to old friends as "Wheels", many Galvestonians simply knew him as "Old Man Mike" who frequently left his hats, phone and umbrellas in his favorite establishments along The Strand.

He was very social and enjoyed entertaining people with his antics, quick wit and slightly "embellished" stories. He was 82 years old and enjoyed living life on his terms.

