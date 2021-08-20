Services for Roseann Lyson will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Carnes Funeral, Texas City a virtual memorial service will also be held https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/roseann-urbanczyk-lyson.
Services for Mary M. Thompson will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Gtr. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
