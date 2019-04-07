Babinski Jr
Funeral Services for Tony J. Babinski Jr will be held today at St Clare of Assisi, 3131 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX. Rosary begins at 10:30 followed by mass at 11:00. Luncheon will be provided by St. Clare following the service.
Trevino
Funeral Services for Anita Marie Trevino will be held today at 2:00pm at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Services are being held under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Camp
Graveside services for Marjorie Ann Walsh Camp will be held today at 11:00am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
