Virginia H. Perez, 90, passed away from this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home in Texas City, Texas surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., February 21, 2019, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City followed by the Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Virginia was born May 21, 1928 in La Feria, Texas. She worked for Moody House Retirement Home as a beautician where she later retired. Her greatest joy in life was being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Santos Perez; daughters, Esther Pletcher and Rosa Linda Perez; her son, Joseph Perez; her parents, Jose & Petra Hernandez; her brothers, Augustine Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez, and Gilbert Hernandez; and sisters, Concepcion Rodriguez and Josephine Richardson.
She is survived by her children, Noe Perez, Gloria Perez, Annie Rodriguez and husband Silver, Mari Perez, Elia Tarin and husband Daryl, Santos Perez Jr. and wife Beth, and Virginia Lozano and Ronnie, 21 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Ray Perez, Steven Falcon, Ronnie Lozano Jr., Miguel Lozano, Christopher Perez and Robert Perez. Honorary pallbearers are Ross Castillo and Marcus Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.