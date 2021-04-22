Earnye Joyce Wyles

GALVESTON, TEXAS — She retired after thirty-three years at American National Insurance Company. She passed away on April 8, 2021. Her visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Both services will be held at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas 77021. There will be a graveside service on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
