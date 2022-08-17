Dorothea Senegal

TEXAS CITY — Dorothea Senegal, 69, was born January 2, 1953, to the late Robert and Doretha Phillips in Galveston, Texas. She attended Hitchcock public schools and graduated from Hitchcock High School (class of 1971). Upon graduating she attended Texas Southern University, in Houston, Texas.

Dorothea was employed at UTMB for 28 years and retired in 2005. Dorothea was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who loved everyone around her. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and going on cruises with her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifetime member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription