TEXAS CITY — Dorothea Senegal, 69, was born January 2, 1953, to the late Robert and Doretha Phillips in Galveston, Texas. She attended Hitchcock public schools and graduated from Hitchcock High School (class of 1971). Upon graduating she attended Texas Southern University, in Houston, Texas.
Dorothea was employed at UTMB for 28 years and retired in 2005. Dorothea was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who loved everyone around her. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and going on cruises with her family. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifetime member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Dorothea went home to be with the Lord.
Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Phillips, Jr.
She is survived by sons, James Mitchell, Jr. (Rena), Reginald Senegal, Sr. (Ingrid); daughters, Kimberly Senegal, Terrinique Crump; grandchildren, Kenya, Reginald Jr., Kimora, Dianna, Grace, Grayson, James III, and Sophia; sister, Carolyn Scott and host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. followed by a service celebrating her life at 10:00 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Darrell Glenn, officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock. Memorials may be sent to the church during visitation hours. Please visit the website www.erjfm.com.
