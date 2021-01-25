TEXAS CITY — Carolyn Holmes Allbritton Garrison, 91, formerly of Texas City passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Carolyn was born the youngest of twelve on July 17, 1929 to Elam and Mary Jane Allbritton on the family farm in Winn Parish, near Tullos, Louisiana. After her mother’s death she moved in with her oldest sister Mary and her husband Doc Tannehill in Tullos at the age of ten.
She attended Louisiana Tech, earning an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Science. After finishing school, she moved to Shreveport where she met and later married her husband George Garrison on August 3, 1952. They eventually moved to Texas City, Texas where they raised their two children, Toni and Greg.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of six, and great grandmother of two. She and George were long time active members of the First United Methodist Church in Texas City and the Galveston Boat Club. Carolyn was often seen around town volunteering, socializing with her dear friends, and being an overall positive force in the Texas City community. After George retired, they were able to travel to various places around the world before his passing in 1995. She then enjoyed spending quality time with her family and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, eleven siblings, and loving husband of 42 years, George Bryant Garrison.
She is survived by her daughter, Toni G. Teeter and husband, James; her son, Gregory Garrison and wife, Nancy; grandchildren Bryant Garrison, Matthew Garrison and wife Cynthia, Margaret (Teeter) Romero and husband Aaron, William Garrison, Carolyn Teeter, and Sarah Garrison; great grandchildren, Hunter Garrison and Maren Romero.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Carriage Inn Memory Care, as well as a special thank you to her caregiver Amy Flores.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior from 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.