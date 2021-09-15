DICKINSON — Born March, 22, 1955 in Galveston, TX, Walter Carl Mickens, Jr., was the son of Walter Carl Mickens, Sr. and Gloria Fae Jones Mickens. He graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1973. After several years of working for his father at Mainland Trucking and Disposal, Walter began working for Amoco (now Marathon Petroleum) in 1979. He retired as a Materials Maintenance Manager in October 2020.
Walter was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness on July 11, 1971 and was a faithful servant when he passed away on September 7, 2021, in Webster, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Fae Jones Mickens and sister, Patricia Fay Mickens Babbs.
Walter is survived by wife, Cynthia Mickens, his children, Kendrick Mickens, Erica Mickens Cadoree (Ricky), Justin Mickens (Evonne), Nicholas Mickens, his step children, Vanessa Johnson, Tara Johnson, Shatona Johnson (Jennifer) and Van Johnson, Jr. (Cecily) and a bonus daughter, Lisa Butler (Warren). Walter is also survived by his father Walter Carl Mickens, Sr. (Lydia), his brothers, Darryl Mickens (Marie), Cedric Mickens (Cynthia), Roland Mickens (Anna), his sisters Arlisha Mickens and Evelyn Barb (Dewayne) and the mother of his children, Delores Malveaux (Charles). He was a devoted grandfather to Tatiana, Ariejana, Kennedy, Kenson, Jordan, Jayden and Kaylee and great grandfather to Anaya and Kayden and uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.
Walter was known for being a loving, generous husband, father, brother and uncle. He cherished spending time with his family and close friends. Walter's endearing personality drew people to him and he always had room for one more. As the oldest of seven children, Walter was the consummate big brother and problem solver. But this part of his personality extended well beyond his immediate family to all those he interacted with. If he saw a problem or a need, he was going to take care of it - no questions asked.
He was a man of varied hobbies and interests - he loved building model cars and puzzles, woodworking, NHRA racing and collectibles. Walter was also a man of faith and made sure that all around him knew where he gained his strength from. Though battling illness at the end of his life, he fought courageously and made sure to encourage any he encountered along the way. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 and will be streamed on Zoom. Flowers may be delivered to Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
