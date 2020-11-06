John D. Wright

SANTA FE—Mr. John Wright passed from this life Monday evening, November 2, 2020, in League City, Texas, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 3, 1941 in Galveston, Texas, the third of four children to James and Annie Wright. He grew up in Santa Fe and attended Santa Fe schools. He married Judy Shead on February 7, 1964. They were blessed with one daughter, Veronica.
He loved fast cars. His next love was dancing. Either the ole time Rock & Roll music or Country Western music. While out dancing he met his future wife, Judy Shead. They shared their love of dancing and enjoyed it the next 56 plus years until his illness stopped them in February 2020.
John was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the bereavement committee of the church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10393. He made his living working construction and he was a lifetime member of Iron Worker Local #135. He could make anything especially if it was metal. At age 60 he taught himself how to play a guitar and spent many hours entertaining himself and wife, Judy out on the patio. He loved hunting and fishing or just anything outdoors. They owned an RV and traveled most of Texas. He hunted all regions of Texas. You usually found him with his favorite nephew and later his grandson. He loved fishing the beaches of Galveston and lakes of Texas. They have a house in Lake Livingston area where he enjoyed the water, fishing and fun within the pine trees with family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mildred Mazzucco.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Wright; daughter and son-in-law, Veronica and Alfio Lofaro; special nephew and wife, Kirk and Vicki Douglas; grandchildren, Travis Wright (Tiffany), Amanda Lofaro, Lisa Vidal (Andy); great-grandchildren, Luke, Noah and Emma Vidal; special great-nephews, Jake Douglas, Jared Douglas; brother, James Wright, Jr.; and sister, Doris Herman . We can't fail to mention the wonderful sisters and brothers-in-law and all the numerous nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. Without all of your help and love we could not have gotten thru these terrible months. Thank you.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend John Kappe, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Alfio Lofaro, Travis Wright, Kirk Douglas, Jake Douglas, Jared Douglas and Kent Chamberlain. Honorary bearers will be Jerome Anselmo, Gene Springer and James Wright, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Father David Harris officiating. A Rosary will follow recited by the Knights of Columbus Council #10393.
In lieu of flowers memorials in the form of donations may be made in John's name to Knights of Columbus Council #10393, 11100 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510 or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
Due to Covid restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required.
