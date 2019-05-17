GALVESTON—Hans Peder Godskesen age 88 of Galveston died Sunday April 21, 2019 at his residence in Galveston.
Pete was born March 14, 1931 in Hundslev, Fyn, Denmark to Johannes Godskesen and Ella Elise Jensen Godskesen. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Pete sailed the world as a Merchant Marine with Master, Mates and Pilots for over 42 years, traveling to all the continents on earth. He loved the sea, he loved Galveston and he loved animals .
Survivors include his brothers and Sisters in Denmark; Julie, blonde and Honey Bee of Galveston and numerous friends all over the world.
No man had a bigger heart and was loved by everyone that knew him. He has now gone to be with Pepper and Barbi.
