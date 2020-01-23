GALVESTON—
Jessie Jordan, 63, departed this life on January 13, 2020, at her residence.
Jessie’s family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Edward Grogan III officiating.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
