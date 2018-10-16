Ginger Ann Dee, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her husband and loved ones on Thursday, October 11, 2018. She was born September 4, 1935 in Ollie Louisiana to Pearl Gibson and Lonnie Griffith.
She moved to Galveston Texas at the age of 15 where she was a resident for 59 years and then moved to Santa Fe, Texas. She was a bookkeeper in her younger years, then became known as the "resale shop lady" opening up her own resale shop. Everyone loved to go into G&B Bargain Center to look at all the treasures she would have in her shop or just to visit. She was involved in storage wars before there ever was a storage war!!!! She then closed her shop and went back to work part-time as a bookkeeper for Dee Accounting.
She was loved by so many people to some she was known as Gingerbread, to others Aunt Ginger, Momma but the one she probably loved the most was being known as Memaw/Grandma. She loved to garden and had a green thumb. She could make anything grow. She also loved to cook, especially for her family and she loved hearing them teasing each other around the dinner table. In her later life she had the opportunity to travel and do things that she had always wanted to do with her Sweetie, and they had some adventures that she cherished.
She is preceded in death by her parents Pearl Gibson and Lonnie Griffith, sister Elizabeth Stubbs, and daughters Cindy Villoutreix and Vicki Dee.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert F. Dee, Sr. of 25 years whom she cherished so much and he made her dreams a reality by experiencing life with her, her sons Edward H. Kolenovsky, Jr. (Kaylin), Robert F. Dee, Jr. (Patricia), her daughter Susan Ulrich (Pete), grandchildren Stephanie Cerda, Cody Dee (Becca), Caitlyn Dee, Carter Dee, Jerry Price (Amber), Jimmy Price (Seyda), Eric Price (Claudia), Julie Ulrich and Ridley Ulrich, Krystal Kolenovsky, Kasey Kolenovsky, Adale Kolenovsky, Theresa Kolenovsky, Charles Villoutreix and Kaitlen Villoutreix; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. And last but not least her beloved furr-baby Missy Pumpkin.
A very special thanks to her nieces Angela Newcomb and Amy Kubiak for being there and helping her through this time with love, food, an ear to listen and lots of hugs and kisses or anything that she needed no matter the request.
Anyone that knew her was blessed to have crossed paths with her. She loved everyone and tried to see the good in everyone. She was a blessing to her family and closest friends who are going to miss hearing her voice, seeing her smile and her hugs.
There will be a Celebration of her Life on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., which will be held at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main Street, Santa Fe TX 77510 and receiving guests at their home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made First Baptist Church of Alta Loma Texas.
She believed and trusted in God and one of her favorite scriptures was "In My Father's house there are many mansions. If it were not so, I would have told you; for I am going away to prepare a place for you. And when I go and make ready a place for you, I will come back again and will take you to Myself, that where I am you may be also. John 14:2-3". Go get your mansion Momma!
