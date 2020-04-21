HITCHCOCK—
Mrs. Virginia Marie Edwards passed from this life Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, in Texas City.
Born August 26, 1959 in Texas City, Virginia has been a lifelong Hitchcock resident, she worked in insurance services for American National for 14 years, attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department and Our Lady of Lourdes Alter Society. In her spare time she enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunko.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A. L. “Bud” and Josephine Rose Cascarelli; father and mother-in-law, Frank H. and Doris M. Edwards, Jr.
Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Charles “Butch” Edwards; son, Scott Edwards and wife, Kristy of Boerne; daughter, Ashley Barkmann and husband, John of Dickinson; brother, Louis Cascarelli and wife, Cherrie of Hitchcock; sister-in-law, Karen Ivey and husband, Tom of Hitchcock; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kamryn and Nolan Edwards; several nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. A private interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Edwards, John Barkmann, Louis Cascarelli, Tom Ivey, Keith Cascarelli and Ric Riddle.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the funeral home. A public memorial mass will be held at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Virginia’s name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, the Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 546, Hitchcock, TX 77563 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.