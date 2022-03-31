Edward Olen Eddie Sikes, Jr.

PALACIOS — Edward Olen Sikes, Jr., 78, of Palacios, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home.
Eddie was born February 13, 1944, in Texas City, Texas to Ed and Hazel Sikes. He was a graduate of TCHS class of 1962 where he was a member of the football team. After completing an apprenticeship program, he became a member of the Pipefitters local 211. In the 1970s, he and his father opened Sikes Fabricating Co., Inc, which he continued to own until November 2021.
Eddie was a Master Mason with Texas City Masonic Lodge for over 25 years. He loved to fish, hunt, drive fast cars and motorcycles, and tinker with anything that had an engine.
He is preceded in death by daughter, Shelley Sikes, his parents, niece Gwen Eversole, nephews, Chuck Platt, Andrew Sikes, and Kyle Pitts.
Survivors include his wife Sally Griffith Sikes, daughter Dana and son-in-law Steve Wild, sister Glenda Allphin, brother David Sikes and granddaughters, Kendall and Lindsay Wild.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, with a visitation an hour prior from 1:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Texas at Galveston or any other charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.