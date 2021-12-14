Joyce Marie Ann (Dieringer) Anderson

HITCHCOCK — Mrs. Joyce Marie Ann Anderson passed from this life Saturday morning, December 11, 2021, in Texas City.
Born September 1, 1929 in Nueces County, Texas, Mrs. Anderson had been a longtime resident of Hitchcock. Mrs. Anderson retired from American National where she had worked as a secretary. Joyce helped with little league and cub scouts and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, cooking and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Joseph and Annie Agnes (Grossman) Dieringer; husband, Charles W. Anderson; sisters, Ruth Carr, Dorothy Harriman.; brothers, John and Harvey Dieringer;
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Feltner and husband, Mike, Brenda Kettle and husband, David; sons, David Anderson and wife, Patricia, Steven Eric Anderson and wife, Jan; grandchildren, Heather and Josh Young, Steven, II and Jennifer Anderson, Kevin and Brittany Kettle, Hailey Anderson and fiancé, Jason Feltner, Holly and Casey Stone, Kyle and Cassie Kettle; great grandchildren, Leighton, Anson, Beckett, Shaw, Lainey, Bryce, Hadley, Sloane, Ty, Luke, Trip, Carson and Paisley.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Anderson, II, Jason Feltner, Kevin Kettle, Kyle Kettle, Casey Stone and Josh Young.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Sodalis Seniors Center, especially Kizzy, Betty, Janice, Geneva, Desiree, Tammie and the rest of the staff for their love and care and also, Encompass Hospice as well as special ladies, Shanta and Vanessa.
Memorials may be made in Joyce's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.