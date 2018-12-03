John Earl Thompson Sr., 84, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 in Kerrville, Texas. John was born in Clifton, Texas on April 1, 1934 to Roy and Hattie Lanehart Thompson.
He married Marilyn Gilbert Thompson on June 4, 1955 in Galveston, Texas.
John graduated from Texas City High School in 1952. He worked a short time for Monsanto Chemical Company and then joined the Navy. He was medically discharged from the Navy. He worked for the US Post Office in Dickinson, Texas until the family moved to Kerrville in 1967 where he began working at Lutheran Camp Chrysalis for 2 years. He returned to the US Post Office in Kerrville where he retired after 28 years of service. John loved serving the Lord and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. He served in many capacities such as Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, was in the Church Council, and was part of the Fellowship Committee. He preached on occasion in the absence of the Pastor. After retirement, he served as volunteer with Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) for 25 years. John and Marilyn volunteered at the Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Store for several years as well.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Gilbert Thompson; children, John Earl Thompson Jr., Stephen Frank Thompson, Kenneth Roy Thompson, and Dianna Thompson Rendon (Robert); grandchildren, John Earl Thompson III (Heather), Chad Thompson (Barbara), Ryan Rendon, Amber Rendon Banks (Jacob), and Phylisia Rendon; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Faith Thompson, Russell Thompson, and Harrison Thompson; step-children, Vanna Stevenson and Olivia Stevenson; as well as his sister, Joyce Fails (Glene) and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Zion Lutheran Church officiated by Rev. Mike Williams. Burial will be in the Galveston County Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Hill Country Youth Ranch or CAM.
The family would like to thank the nurses at the VA Hospital for their love and support. Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.