SANTA FE — John William Benzaia, Sr., 79, of Santa Fe (formerly of Galveston), passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 in Texas City. Johnny was born on November 7, 1941 in Galveston, Texas to Joseph and Camella Benzaia. He graduated from Kirwin High School. Johnny served in the U.S. Marine Reserves. In 1963, Johnny married Judy Dodds. Together they raised three children in Galveston and were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Johnny retired from Union Carbide.
Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Benzaia, mother Camella Benzaia, father Joseph Benzaia, brother Andrew Benzaia and sister Lou Cumby.
Johnny is survived by his three children, John Benzaia of League City, Kirk Benzaia of Santa Fe and Christy Benzaia Dane of Pleasant Grove, Utah. He is also survived by grandchildren: Breana Benzaia, Paige Benzaia, Sophia Dane, Bella Dane, Patrick Simmons, Anna Benzaia, Isabella Benzaia and John Paul Benzaia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
