SANTA FE — Mrs. Loyola Pauline Mitchell Myers passed on to meet her family in Heaven, June 1, 2022.
She was known as "Pauline" because she didn't like the name "Loyola", (too old fashioned) and had the name legally removed. She was born in Donna, Texas on March 15, 1934 to Otis McClure Hoggard and Kathleen Reyes Hoggard.
She was preceded into heaven by both her parents; her only brother, Richard Hoggard; sisters, Carol Kaburick and Cataline Booker; beloved son, Timothy Mitchell; beloved grandson, David Mitchell.
Pauline had many accomplishments in her 88 years of life. First of which was being 8th grade valedictorian and later on in High School valedictorian at Brownsville High School.
She received a freshman scholarship to college but was not able to continue because of lack of funds so she answered the love bug's bite and married a handsome young marine, Bill Mitchell.
After finishing the Marine enlisted period, she moved with Bill back to Texas where she raised 4 boys and was even a "Cub Scout" mother. Pauline was part of the first class at College of the Mainland, beginning at the old elementary school campus in Texas City. She also helped to organize the first and several later "Texas City Dike Clean Up". Pauline loved bird watching, loved to fish, frequently catching the first, the most and the biggest fish.
After being married to her second husband, Charles W. (Chuck) Myers she enjoyed traveling. Together they traveled to Austria, Bavaria, France, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Belize, Mexico and Canada, as well as spending two complete summers in Alaska and one on the Oregon Coast.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, "Chuck" Myers; youngest sister, Patricia Burhnam; oldest son, William Mitchell and wife, Joanne, third son, Joseph Mitchell, youngest son, Douglas Mitchell and wife, Angie; Irene Mitchell (wife of the now deceased second son, Timothy Mitchell); grandchildren, Nicholas Mitchell, Kathryn Ramsey, Anthony Mitchell, Talon Mitchell; step-grandchild, Chris Scarbough; great-grandchildren, Dezyrae Mitchell, Armando, Olivia and Abigail Ramsey; step-children, Tracey Lebo and husband, George, Charles G. Myers and wife, Patty, Lorie Duncan, Douglas Myers and wife, Sonya; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many dear nieces, nephews near and far.
Also left to miss her are her beloved dogs, "Lucy Belle" and "Bonnie" and two ornery kitty cats.
Pauline's passing was not a great sorrow to most of the family since it meant the end of several weeks of suffering and since Pauline was a Christian, we will see her again under better circumstances.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Pauline's name to H. I. S. Ministries, Post Office Box 1426, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
