Lula Ann Mckensie Kinney

LA MARQUE —
Born to the union of H.B. Mckensie and Lucy Mae Alexander on January 15, 1945 went on to glory on January 17, 2021. She was a 1962 Graduate of Lincoln High School in La Marque Texas and worked many years at Praire View University. She is survived by her children Jongelyn Cobb(Reggie) Thelma Haynes(Richard) Robert Kinney(Ashley) a brother Timothy Mckensie(Laura) and a host of other relatives there will a private service held on January 23, 2021 at 1100am at Loving Care Mortuary in Houston Texas. I want to thank everyone for there prayers especially the service given by Tonya Baul and Stacy Hart.
