Mary Anderson Pitts, 77, a longtime resident of Texas City, Texas, passed away September 28, 2019, one day shy of her 78th birthday. Mary was born September 29th, 1941 to John O. Anderson and Florence Tacquard Anderson, both of Hitchcock, Texas. She graduated from Hitchcock High School and immediately began working at American National Insurance Company where she met and married the love of her life, Ray.
Mary was an active member of St. Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church and she was deeply devoted to the church and church organizations in which she participated. Those included St. Anthony’s Altar Society, Prayer Blanket Ministry, Sewing/Quilting Group and was always willing to help whenever needed. Mary enjoyed cooking for friends and family and was known for her baking abilities. She looked forward to Friday night Bunco club and retreats with her quilting friends. In recent years, she became a huge fan of the Houston Astros (especially George Springer) and was looking forward to rooting them along to winning the World Series. Mary was also dedicated to “her” Dallas Cowboys. Mary loved and was loved by many people throughout her life.
She was a devoted wife to her love, Ray, for 52 years, prior to his death in 2016. Also, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Kyle Mathew Pitts, and her brother John Anderson. Survivors include her adoring family, daughters Kristi Mullin and Traci Strosser (Jeff) and son Darrell Ray Pitts, Jr. (Maria). Grandchildren include Shaun (Summer), Lesley, Lance, Cody, Tiffany, Kristian, and Cassidy. Great grandchildren include Cayden, Wade, Danica, Delaney, Madison, Carson, Eva, and Kane. Sisters and brother include Dorothy Childress (Donald), Carol Smith (John), Michael Anderson (Sandy) and sister-in-law Shirley Anderson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson beginning at 5:00 p.m. and a prayer service by Deacon Joe Hensley will follow at 6:30 p.m. A celebration of Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.
Pallbearers will be nephews Brian Childress, Chad Childress, John Smith, Brad Anderson, and grandsons Shaun Dorsey and Cody Platt. Honorary pallbearer is nephew Michael Anderson.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that monetary remembrances be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Our Lady of Fatima School.
