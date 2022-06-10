GALVESTON — Rosaria (Sarina) Negrini, 84, of Galveston, was called to her eternal home on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was born on January 6, 1938 in Aci Trezza, Sicily, Italy. She immigrated to America as a young adult and called Galveston her home until her recent move to Kingwood, Texas, to be near her children. She was fortunate to make a trip back to Sicily a few years ago to visit her family and friends. During her last visit she was able to attend the celebration that she was very passionate about, the Festival of San Giovanni Battista, the patron saint of her hometown.
Sarina was a long-time employee with American National and retired after 27 years. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas, Court Star of the Sea #228 and attended Holy Family Parish of Galveston. In her younger days, she enjoyed making ceramics, taking bus trips with friends, playing bingo and loved to needlepoint. She was an amazing cook and baker and had great joy in preparing wonderful Italian dishes for family gatherings.
The family would like to recognize Lumicare Hospice for the compassion and care received, especially by her nurse, Krysti and to the nurses and aids that our mother developed a special relationship with at Landon Ridge in Kingwood. We would also like to recognize Sandra Greco, Lucy Castorina, Pam Kurner and Rose Etienne who all held a special place in her heart. Often referred to as her special Angels. We are forever grateful to you.
Sarina is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and her husband, Eugene Negrini. She is survived by her son Salvatore (Sammy) Valastro, daughters, Sarina and her husband, Martin Novich, Anna and her husband, Bobby Hughes. She was known as Nana, to her grandchildren, Alisha and her husband Clint Dungan, Stephanie and husband Bodie Leonard, Tara Novich, Matthew Hughes, Ashley Hughes, Alexi and her husband Frank Rogers and was also a proud great grandmother to Kingston, Ariel, Ames and Asher, Lilliana and Genavieve. She is also survived by her two sisters, Santa Elena Vasta, Guiseppa (Vasta) and her husband Natale La Sorte of Sicily.
Forever in our hearts, Nana. We LOVE you to the moon and back.
Sarina’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, June 13th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 14th, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with entombment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Martin Novich, Matthew Hughes, Tony Valastro, John Valastro, Bodie Leonard and Frank Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers are Bobby Hughes, Kingston Novich, Ames and Asher Leonard.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Sarina’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
