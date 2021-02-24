SANTA FE — Mrs. Anne Louise Martin passed from this life Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021, in League City.
Born August 17, 1949 in Galveston, Mrs. Martin had been a lifetime resident of Galveston County. Anne worked as a director for the Women's Crisis Center in Galveston for 10 years. Affectionately known as "MeMaw" she loved spending time with her grandkids, but also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, watching Hallmark mystery movies and reading...especially her Bible. She was a charter member of Calvary Crossroads of Santa Fe and faithfully attended for 24 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. and Audrey Louise (Smith) Gibson.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 52 years, Danny W. Martin; sons, Shane Martin and wife, Heather, Travis Martin and wife, Melisa; daughter, Heather Tambrella; stepson, Dannie Patterson; stepdaughter, Laurel McGuire and husband, Doug; sister, Elizabeth Trevino and husband, Lupe; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and her fur babies, Buffy and Lulu.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Calvary Crossroads Church, with Pastor Del Toler officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Anne's name to Calvary Crossroads Church, 3810 FM 646, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
