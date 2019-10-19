GALVESTON—Richard H. Hendrickson, 53, departed this life on October 13, 2019, at his residence.
The family of Richard invites you to join them as we they celebrate his life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary (3828 Ave O), with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Bill Pordy officiating.
Richard was born August 21, 1966 in Galveston, where he attended school and graduated from Ball High School.
He will forever live in the hearts his brother, Vernon Hendrickson; uncles, Rhueben “Rudy” and Johnny Corpus; aunts, Marie Jones, Rebecca Rivera, and Isabel Corpus; numerous cousins and extended family and friends.
