ALGOA—Mr. Edwin Joseph Gaspard, Sr. passed from this life Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Born September 5, 1933 in Marksville, LA, Mr. Gaspard had been a resident of Algoa since 1971 previously of Galveston. He had been roofing contractor with Ed’s Roofing for over 32 years. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed shooting pool and singing karaoke.
Edwin loved his family, especially his dog “Xena”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Anthony and Verna Marie (Defore) Gaspard; wife, Loretta (Nelson) Gaspard; brothers, Nick Gaspard and Edward Gaspard; sisters, Theresa Evans, Ellen Henne and Betty Anderson.
Survivors include his sons, Edwin J. Gaspard, Jr. and wife, Carolyn of Santa Fe, Ricky Laine Gaspard and wife, Jill Ann of Kemah; daughters, Sharon Lynn Watson and husband, Kenneth Wayne of Santa Fe, Cynthia Gaspard and husband, Randy Chapman of Texas City; brother, Roy Gaspard and wife, Patsy of Texas City; sister, Kay Loveless of Kenner, LA; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Newton officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
