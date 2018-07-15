Sam Olen Kay, Jr., 95, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018. “Olen” was born on August 18, 1922, in Leesville, Louisiana to Mary Elizabeth Davis & Sam Olen Kay, Sr., of Pickering, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Monday, July 16, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at First United Pentecostal Church, 120 Mahlon Street, DeRidder, Louisiana. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., at the First United Pentecostal Church in DeRidder, Louisiana with Rev. Zale Lewis, Senior Pastor, Rev. Chance Lewis, Executive Pastor, and Rev. Kevin Reeves, Assistant Pastor officiating. Internment will immediately follow at Pinehill Cemetery, Leesville, LA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Sam David Kay, Charles Kay, Sam T. Harrison, Jeffery Olen Calderone, Clinton Earl Kay, and Cliffton Arnold Kay. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Felix Reaves, Christopher Ayres, Louis Ray Davis, and Robin Mitchell Kay.
He served in the US Navy during World War II, as a Seabee in the South Pacific.
In 1948, he moved to Galveston, Texas, where he was employed by Union Carbide, in Texas City, for 42 years, retiring in 1991 and returning to his home, in De Ridder, where he passed from this life.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vernice Haymon Kay; parents, Mary & Louis Davis & Sam Olen Kay, Sr. & Ruth; brothers, Flynn Kay, David Austin Kay, Homer Ferrington, & Jesse Davis; sisters, Mauda Lea Mielke & Mona Bea Johnson; brother-in-law, Arnold Johnson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Kay.
He is survived by his daughters, Betty Saragusa & husband, Joe, Linda Finn & husband, Charlie, Martha Kay; sons, Robert Kay & Glen Kay; brothers, Louis Davis & wife, Marlene, Charles Kay, Sam David Kay & wife, Angie, Sam T. Harrison, and Phylis Ferrington (wife of Homer).
He had numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many friends that all had a special place in his heart.
He loved his horses and the outdoors and all his buddies throughout the years. A special "Thank You" to Harold Johnson, Homer Wentzel & Tommy Allen for being there to check on "Our Daddy" and to assist in anyway necessary.
He gathered at the First United Pentecostal Church in DeRidder for worship and during the week mornings, met with the men of the church, for prayer meeting. He truly loved his church family.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and a big heart Oh how he loved to talk and reminisce all stories of his childhood and days at Union Carbide. He cherished his family and will truly be missed by all that knew and loved him. There will never be another "Olen Kay", the mold was broken the day he arrived.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Kay's Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
