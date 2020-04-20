Janice Kay Premont of Galveston, age 88, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas after a sudden illness. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on May 3, 1931 to Nellie Shepard and John C. Garand (inventor of the M1 Garand rifle), and was a long-time resident of Galveston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her son German "Mano" Russo, her daughter Janet Blum, sister Theda Brown, brother Richard N. Garand, and her husband of 35 years Richard E. Premont. She is survived by her two step-sons Richard T. Premont (Roxane) and Christopher J. Premont (Neira), and five grandaughters: Emily Premont, Isabella Premont Bates, Alexandra Premont, Natalie Premont and Ariana Premont.
Janice was a four-time cancer survivor, who lived in a fiercely independent manner and refused to walk away from a fight. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to the American Cancer Society.
A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating.
