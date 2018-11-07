Carol L. Trammell succumbed to brain cancer on November 2nd, 2018, in her home in Willis, Texas, holding her granddaughter's hands. Carol was born on July 27th, 1937, in North Adams, Massachusetts, to parents Marie (Mace) LeMoine and Raymond LeMoine.
Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Barham.
She is survived through her loving family: Brother, Raymond LeMoine; Children, Lisa Porter and husband Robert, Edward J. Vallieres, Jr. and wife Darla, René G. Vallieres and wife Christine, and Suzette Vallieres; Grandchildren, John Porter, PhD, Jessica Vallieres, Edward J. Vallieres, Nicole Vallieres, Melanie V. Rose and Abigail Porter; Great grandchildren, Jason Hill, Henry Smith, and Cameron Rose; Family by heart, Jeffery Jackson, Robert Gronemeyer, and JoAnna Hernandez.
Carol was employed for many years at St. Louis State Hospital in the accounting department and then retiring to a job at St. Louis' Operation Brightside, a local nonprofit that works to grow community green spaces. In addition, she spent many years volunteering at the Chatillon-Demenil Mansion before becoming a board member for the Bryan Mullanphy Trust. In recent years she enjoyed being a member of the Galveston Beta Club and Lafitte Society.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10th, 2018 at the Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday Nov. 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Service being held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery in Conroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.