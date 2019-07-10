GALVESTON—Jarrod Lavor Gee, 34, departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence.
Jarrod was born on March 17, 1985, to Wesley Gee and the late Cynthia Palmer Gee in Galveston, Texas. Jarrod attended Galveston public schools, graduating from Ball High School. Jarrod accepted Christ at an early age and was employed at Gulf Health Care Center.
Jarrod is survived by: father, Wesley Gee; brother, Shawn Smith; uncles, Jessie (Trusie) and Steven Gee; aunts, Laura Brooks, Linda Gee, Shirley Washington, Delores Walker (Preston), Shelia Jack (Joseph); godson, Avery; and a host of beloved cousins, extended family and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the Historic Ave L Baptist Church, with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
