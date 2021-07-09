GALVESTON — Grace Conti, 89, of Galveston, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Grace's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, July 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with entombment following at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
