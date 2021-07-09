Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.