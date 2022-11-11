Tommie Woods, Sr.

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Tommie Woods Sr., went home to join his wife in heaven on November 9, 2022. Tommie was a fighter and this was poof as he fought through the past several years of health issues. Tommie was born September 18, 1938 in Galveston, TX to Jefferson Davis Woods, Sr. and Rosa Franz Woods.

Tommie was the 3rd generation of family "Born On the Island". Tommie's grandfather, Robert Woods, grandmother, Caroline Auszton and aunts, Katie and Mary were all killed in the 1900 storm. His father, Jefferson Davis Woods, Sr. was the only survivor of the family.

