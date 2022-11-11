LEAGUE CITY, TX — Tommie Woods Sr., went home to join his wife in heaven on November 9, 2022. Tommie was a fighter and this was poof as he fought through the past several years of health issues. Tommie was born September 18, 1938 in Galveston, TX to Jefferson Davis Woods, Sr. and Rosa Franz Woods.
Tommie was the 3rd generation of family "Born On the Island". Tommie's grandfather, Robert Woods, grandmother, Caroline Auszton and aunts, Katie and Mary were all killed in the 1900 storm. His father, Jefferson Davis Woods, Sr. was the only survivor of the family.
Tommie went to work for The Jean Lafitte Hotel in 1956 and worked there for 20 years eventually being promoted to Chief Engineer. He then worked at the Shearn Moody Plaza in 1976 for the Moody Foundation as a Building Superintendent. He worked the renovation of the Santa Fe Building and when that was completed, was moved to the position of Building Manager. He was promoted to President before retirement in June 1998.
Tommie was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Judy L. Woods, his parents along with brothers, Robert, Jefferson Davis Jr., Johnnie and George Sr. his sisters; Katie Autery, Mary McKenzie, Rose Chenoweth and Irene Mancher and most recently, his daughter-in-law, Jackie Woods.
He leaves behind his children, Tommie Woods Jr., Traci Robicheaux (Warren), Tara Annweiler (Mike), Calvin Russell (Danne'), Cathy Nieto (Greg) and Clint Russell (Jan).
Grandchildren; Tommie Woods, 3rd (Kristine), Eric Robicheaux and Anthony Annweiler, Kristene Woods. Also, Jeannine Huffman (Grayson), Jessica Russell, Lauren Buck (Mike), Trent Nieto (Kayla), Travis Russell (April), Curtis Russell (Anna). Great grandchildren; Tristen and Elleeanna Gonzales, Jakob Boone, Tiffany, Brycen, Tommie J. and Baleigh Woods, Spencer and Grace Huffman, Elam, Paul, Levi and Abel Buck, Scarlett and Emma Nieto, Valerie Russell and Carter Russell.
The family would like to thank Tommie's caregiver and companion, Lillie for her loving care given this past year. Also, a big thank you to the Hospice Plus nurse, Nikki for providing such great care and comfort to Tommie and his family.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Woods, 3rd, Tommie Woods, 3rd, Mike Buck, Trent Nieto, Grayson Huffman and Clint Russell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 A.M. The burial will follow the services at Lakeview Cemetery, 3015 57th Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
