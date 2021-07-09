GALVESTON — Andrew Morgan, 88, went home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2021, at his residence in Galveston, Texas.
Andrew was born January 31, 1933, in Lafayette Parish in Louisiana to his parents Witness Morgan and Arsene Mc Zeal. He found the love of his life in Adell Martin and thru this union two children were born, Coy Dell Marin Johnson-Jenkins and Paul Anthony Morgan Sr.
After dealing with a few storms they came to settle in Galveston Texas. Andrew worked many years until he retired in 1990 after 38 yrs with Lipton Tea on Harborside as a blending operator. He shared great memories with his good friend,Dennis Byrd Sr., who later brought him out of retirement with a job oppurtunity in the mail room with the County of Galveston. He became very well known and loved by many. During his time at the county he became good friends with many judges, lawyers, officers, and many more employees. Always greeting everyone with a smile. In 2009, Andrew retired from the County of Galveston. If you ever drove by 29th and Ave R. You would catch Mr.Morgan sitting on his porch or taking a stroll around the neighborhood. Still greeting everyone with a warm smile.
Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandchild, Sean Kendrick Demetrius Jenkins, sister, Cleo Morgan and cousin, Calvin Morgan.
Andrew leaves cherished memories with his grandchildren: Monica Adrianna Rochelle Williams, Richard Christoper Reeves Jenkins, Jadia Woods and Paul Anthony Morgan Jr.; great grandchildren: Zavion De'Mar RiSean Wilson, Ze'ja Jo-Coy Latisse Fields, Zaden Tyler Willard Fields, Tamia Adell Morgan, Aniah Channel Morgan and Leah Rechelle Morgan; beloved family: Annett Morgan, Monica Morgan, Jermain White and Tanji White and his many friends in the community, neighborhood and at Galveston County. He loved you all very much.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 A.M., follow by a rosary at 10:30 A.M., with a service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.