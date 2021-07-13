Scott Monday Bradley

TEXAS CITY — Scott Mondy Bradley, 70, of Texas City, TX passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at home surrounded by his beloved family.
Scott was born on February 4, 1951 in Alton, Illinois to his affectionate parents, Gail and Tena. He grew up with his older brother, Roger. When he was only three years old, he and his family moved to Texas City, Texas. As a teen, Scott attended Texas City High School and graduated with his many friends and classmates in 1969. He quickly developed a love for automobiles, which was a passion and hobby for him throughout his entire life. Following in his father's footsteps, Scott became involved in local politics serving on the city Zoning Commission for well over a decade. To say that he enjoyed the timeless music of Elvis is an understatement. In 1970, Scott married his first wife and later had two beautiful and adoring children, Todd and Elizabeth. He worked at Marathon Petroleum Corporation for 27 years as a warehouse supervisor and retired in 2016. He was a devoted father and provided a warm and loving home for his children.
In June of 2005, he married his dear wife and soulmate Gwen, gaining two daughters Dawn & Lauren Broadley. Scott and Gwen enjoyed 16 wonderful years of love and romance. They loved to travel, dance under the moonlight, and share their love, wisdom, and quirky sense of humor with those around them.
In addition to his cherished wife, Gwen, he is survived by his loving and adoring daughters, Elizabeth, Dawn, and Lauren, brother Roger, Todd's beloved children, Ashton and Robie, Elizabeth's husband, Brett and their children, Dane, Dason, and Diem, Roger's dear wife, Pam along with his adored Grand-dogs, Missy Mae and Petunia Grace, as well as many other wonderful family and friends.
He is preceded in passing by son, Todd, his father and mother, Gail and Tena, and his sister-in-law, Debbie.
The family would also like to send a special mention of endearing gratitude to caretakers - Holly, Hope, Stephanie, Laura and all of the Essential Hospice group, and family members Sandy and Crystal for their love and devotion to Scott that supersedes words! The family is eternally grateful.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City on July 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at the same location, beginning at 5:00 p.m. His family will be present to welcome friends and loved ones.
Please send memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) and Lewey Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).
