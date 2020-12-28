TEXAS CITY —
Ronald Earl Blackburn, 64, of Texas City went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 19, 2020. Ronnie was born on December 12, 1956 in Pasadena, Texas to Bobby Lee Blackburn and Mary June Davis Blackburn.
After moving to Texas City around the age of 10, he attended all levels Texas City Schools until graduating in 1975. Ronnie was proud member of the Pipefitters Local 211 at various refineries in Galveston and Harris County. Ronnie took an early retirement in 2013 due to health issue. He spent the last 7 years with his wife and family doing the things he enjoyed most. He loved to barbecue, while siting in the garage with a cold one and listening to his eclectic collection of great music with his dog, Checkers, sitting by his side and hoping for a bite of meat. The only thing Ronnie enjoyed better was being with family and friends. Ronnie also loved children. He managed to hand out money to just about all of them. Giving was his greatest pleasure. He would get a big belly laugh just seeing the smile on a grateful child’s face. Ronnie’s heart was as big as Texas and his generous spirit was unlike any other. He loved being surrounded by loved ones.
Ronnie passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was under the loving care of Hospice and Home Instead Healthcare. Ronnie is preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary June Pizzuto, father Bobby Lee Blackburn; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Eura Blackburn; maternal grandparents, Gaily “Pete” Davis and Katie Lucille Hasten and a brother, Alfred Pizzuto.
Ronnie is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 25 years, Donzelle; Son, William Hoch and wife, Michelle; daughter, Vicki Farris and husband, Abe; father, Joseph Anthony Pizzuto; sister, Linda Quebe and husband, Dennis of Ohio; brothers, Paul Blackburn and his wife, Sandy of Virginia; Joseph Pizzuto and his wife, Irma; Sam Pizzuto and his wife Lucille of Louisiana; Sister-in-law, Yolanda Pennington and her husband, Ray; Mother-in-law, Mary and Mingo; grandchildren, Megan Pahlavan and her husband, Moj, Donovan Hoch; great-granddaughter, Charlize Pahlavan; nephews, Tavish and Bree Thomas, Dennis Quebe, Jr. and Lydie of Austin, and Joseph Blackburn; Mitchell Laughlin and Garrett Blackburn, both of Virginia, and Farrell and Amanda Moeller; niece, Holly South and her husband Mike of Ohio; aunt Billye Rose David and Jimma McCormick along with his uncles Guy Blackburn and Jack Blackburn and his wife, Sue. Ronnie was loved by many cousins.
Ronnie will be greatly missed. He was a large man with a much larger heart. His generous spirit extended to all his family and friends. He had the best and most sincere belly laugh you could hear all over. He loved to tell a good joke.
We would like to say thank you to all of his wonderful caregivers; Patricia, Iris, and Wynetta of Home Instead and the great staff at Harbor Hospice. There will be a graveside service officiated by Timothy Edwards of Harbor Hospice on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson. Serving as pallbearers are Tavish Thomas, William Hoch, David Boston, Damon Matthews, Farrell Moeller and Benny Arredondo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/texas.
