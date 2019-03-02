Sabrina Lynn Saragoza, 48, of League City, went home to heaven on February 24, 2019. Sabrina was born on August 31, 1970 in Texas City, Texas to Savas and Jean Saragoza.
Sabrina was employed at UTMB as a medical coder. She was a believer in Jesus Christ at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Texas City. Sabrina graduated from The College of the Mainland, where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa. Sabrina also served as the Member Development Officer for the Galveston Chapter of the American Academy of Professional Coders.
Sabrina enjoyed spending time with family, shopping, playing Bunko with friends, and traveling to places like the Vatican and other beautiful destinations. She also enjoyed participating in many fun run/walks for charity.
Sabrina was preceded in death by her mother, Jean, her grandparents, James and Isabel Saragoza, and grandparents, John and Florence Quebe.
Sabrina is survived by her father, Savas Saragoza Sr., her sister Samantha (Steve) Brown, her brothers, Savas (Becky) Saragoza Jr., Scott (Gale) Saragoza, and Stuart (Jennifer) Saragoza, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and her beloved cat Bella.
Sabrina was a selfless, caring, and loving daughter, sister, aunt, coworker, and friend. She will be missed by all, due to her untimely passing.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019, at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. The burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
