TEXAS CITY —
Sara Escamilla, 86, died March 11, 2021. She was born May 1, 1934 in Harlingen, TX.
She loved children and worked as a teacher Aide most of her life. She was a member of the Carmelites of Sacred Heart Church in Galveston for 38 years where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School for the children.
Preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and a niece, Sara is survived by her sister Irma Turrubiate; brother Ruben Escamilla; numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The funeral will be 10AM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 1:30PM. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd St, Galveston on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5-7PM, with a rosary at 7PM.
Additional obituary information can be found at carnesfuneralhome.com
