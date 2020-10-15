Evans
Celebration of life service for Lisa Evans will be held today at 10:00am at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Gabriel
Memorial service for Matthew Gabriel will be held today at 2:00pm at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Stout
Memorial service for Lydia Stout will be held today at 1:00pm at Catholic Cemeteries in Dickinson, TX.
