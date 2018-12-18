Potter
Funeral service for William Potter will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of League City United Methodist Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Webster.
Araujo
Funeral Mass for Genaro Araujo Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Callihan
Graveside services for June Callihan will be held at 4 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.