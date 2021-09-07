Sara Kathleen Frazier

GALVESTON — Kathleen McKellar Frazier of Jamaica Beach, TX. Passed peacefully away on Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born in Coldspring, Texas to George R. McKellar and Rebecca Woodruff McKellar on August 3, 1925.
In her young years she attended school and lived in Coldspring, Texas. Upon graduating from high school, Kathleen furthered her education by attending and graduating from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. While at college she met and later married James Henry Frazier. Together they had 3 sons, Ross, Robert and Ray.
Due the educational career of James, the family lived in several cities in Texas including Austin, San Marcos, Waco, Deer Park and Angleton, finally settling in Galveston in 1965. During this time Kathleen was full time homemaker who lovingly raised her 3 sons.
In 1979 she moved to Jamaica Beach where she enjoyed gardening and tending to her potted plants. It was the love of plants that led her to begin an in-home business of growing and selling African violets. She continued to care for plants, especially her plumerias, and mowed her own grass until she was 92. Kathleen also enjoyed socializing with her friends in the Jamaica Janes· which she joined in 1980. She was an active member in the "Janes" until 2019 and elected "Jane of the Year'' in 2009.
Besides her love of plants, she enjoyed all types of sports, especially the Dallas · Cowboys and Houston Astros. She also had a passion for kitchen gadgets and kept QVC in business.
Kathleen was a kind and caring individual who loved gathering with her family and friends; and was a gracious caregiver to anyone in need of her help.
She is preceded in death by 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and her beloved son, Robert Frazier.
Kathleen is survived by her sons Ross Frazier (Louise), Ray Frazier (Anita), along with numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to cherish Kathleen's memory are the neighbors and friends from Jamaica Beach.
The family would like to thank all the staff of The Meridian for their care of Kathleen during this difficult time.
A graveside service is scheduled Thursday, 1:00pm September 09, 2021, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Coldspring, Texas.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.