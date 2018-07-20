MATTHEWS, NC—Claudia Lynn Messera, formerly of Galveston and La Marque passed away on Sunday July 9, 2018. Born in Washington DC she moved to Texas in 1965 with her family where she graduated from W.T. White HS. She attended the University of Texas obtaining a BA Degree in Anthropology and later a Master’s in Education from Sam Houston State. She was a long time teacher in HISD and GISD Elementary schools.
Upon retiring from teaching she worked at HEB in Dickinson TX for many years. She was a long time member of the Church of the Redeemer in Houston and St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque. In 2017 she moved to NC due to declining health and to be closer to family.
She is survived by her siblings, Ralph Messera of Matthews NC, Susan Messera of Silver Spring MD, Madeline Moyer of Martinez GA and John Gear of Salem OR, along with step brothers Richard Benjamin of Fredrick MD and Jack Benjamin of Aiken SC.
A service of Celebration will be held at 11:00 A.M. August 10, 2018 at Matthews United Methodist Church, Matthews NC. Visitation to follow.
Memorials may be made to St. Michaels Church, 1601 Lake Road, La Marque TX or Matthews UMC, 801 S. Trade Street, Matthews NC 28105
