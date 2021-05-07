GALVESTON, TEXAS — Andre Misheal Douglas, 62, was born on January 17, 1959, and passed away on the evening of May 4, 2021. He was the first of three children born to the late Sonja Mills and Willie Douglas. Andre attended Galveston public school and was in the class of 1978. He enjoyed cooking, riding his motorcycle, fishing, and traveling. He worked cleaning private homes for years. As Andre transitioned to heaven with his father, we will celebrate his life and his spirit which lives in all of us.
From his first marriage to Cleo Douglas, he is survived by two sons: Chris Chatman and Andre Douglas; three daughters: Krystalline, DeAndrea and Kristen Douglas. He went on to father Terrance Douglas Hughes with Adrienne Hughes. He also fathered Derrick Turner with Donna Gaines. As well as Sonya Mills with Lou Mills.
Andre is also survived by his siblings: Michael Douglas, Nicholas Mills, Rodney Bethany, and Reggie Douglas; his uncle Ervin Douglas and Aunt Ann Arrington, twenty-one grandkids, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other beloved family members.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Sonya Mills (Sony Penson) and Willie Douglas; grandparents Kathleen and Adee Adams, Mildred and William "Bill" Douglas and his uncle Oscar Douglas.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Wynn Funeral Home from 4:00 pm - 6:00pm, followed by the wake services at 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday May 12, 2021 ,at Wynn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.