Dr. William Weiner, born February 2, 1917, died December 25, 2018
Bill, as he preferred to be called, devoted most of his professional life to the study and teaching of economics and social sciences.
He attended elementary and high schools in Galveston, Texas, received his Bachelors and Masters degrees at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, and his PhD at Columbia University in New York City.
During Bill’s professional life, he taught at many institutions, including the following: Mississippi State College, University of Massachusetts, Colby College and the City Collages of Chicago.
Bill served in the United States military from March 15, 1942 to December 21, 1945. About a week after the Battle of Remagen, Rhine River Bridge was taken by the United States Army and Bill suffered a thigh wound. Following hospitalization, he was assigned to assist in the supervision of prisoners-of-war.
INTEGRITY is the method for accomplishing the twin goals of ENDING GLOBAL POVERTY and EDUCATING TO COOPERATE, which are needed to attain PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP. This is intended as Bill’s legacy.
Societal approval and implementation of these vital policies would open the doors to countless opportunities.
Education and training of the poorest persons below four years of age, their formative years, would provide motivation and inspiration during childhood’s most productive years.
Bill is preceded in death by his first wife Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Taylor Weiner; his second wife Elizabeth Sucec Weiner; his parents Freida and Isaac Weiner; sisters Sadie Kaiser and Trudi Brickman; brothers Sam Weiner and Abe Weiner; niece Sandra Kaiser Lambert and great grand niece, Leah Karp.
Bill is survived by: Betty’s brother Michael Joseph Taylor and his children Dr. David William Taylor and Michele Elizabeth McMullen. Also: Elizabeth’s two sons and their families - Gregory Sucec (and his sons Gregory Jr., Matthew, and Jonathon); and Dennis Sucec (and wife Debra Hurwitz and their children Joshua and Anna) as well as Dennis’ children Meg, (her children Kelsey and Kallie); Bruce, (his children Connor, Elena, and Erin); and David (and his son Andrew).
He is also survived by: sister in law Phyllis Weiner, her sons Alan Weiner and Larry Weiner (and wife Joy and their children Hannah and Robert); sister in law Coy Weiner, her sons Bill Page and Craig Page (and wife Chris and his daughter Cassandra Umphress and her family), her daughter Coy Ann Wunderlich (and husband Bill, sons Tyler Wunderlich and Travis and his wife Nicole Wunderlich and their sons Taylor Samuel Wunderlich Alex Kaleb Wunderlich), nieces Debbie Shaw (and husband George and their son Kevin Wade Shaw and Vanessa Lam), Nan Solomon (and husband Mendel, their daughters Lynette Karp, her husband Robert and their sons Joshua and Matthew and Connie Vanwagnen, her husband Andy and their children Sarah, Julia and Hannah); nephews Jerome Kaiser, Mike Brickman (and wife Carol and their children Tim, Will, and Theresa ), and Art Brickman (and wife Tara Sitser).
Bill is also survived by many grand nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews and a great great grand niece: Peggy Heller (and husband Rik and their children Isaac and his wife Rachel and daughter Ava, Lauren and her husband Jonathan Berk and Anna and her fiancé Brett Seidler), Cindy Hochstein, Danny Hochstein (and wife Karen and their sons Vincent and Joel), Michelle Hochstein, and Amy Hochstein (and her son Jonah Rankin). Additionally, there are numerous cousins and many friends.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers and hospice workers for their dedication and affection for Bill. Bill donated to many causes and if you are so inclined, feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in his memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.