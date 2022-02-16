GALVESTON, TX — Mary Toombs Rudenberg, 92, departed this life February 2, 2022 after a brief illness.
She was born Mary Helen Ryder on January 9, 1930, in Kansas City, KS. She received her B.A. and M.M.E. at the University of Kansas, studying Music Therapy under the late E. Thayer Gaston, Ph.D. The daughter of a high school band leader and musician, she was a life-long Music Therapist, employed at the VA Hospital (Houston), Kansas State School (Parsons), and in Galveston, at: San Jacinto Elementary, Moody State School for Cerebral Palsied Children, and UTMB. An active leader in music therapy at the national and regional levels, she served on governing and educational boards, developed certification board examinations, and mentored generations of music therapy interns during their tenure at UTMB and the Shrine Burns Hospital.
She was a member of the Galveston Trinity Episcopal Church adult choir also serving in many other volunteer positions, as well as being a member of the Daughters of the King. She actively served on volunteer committees for the City of Galveston, UTMB Department of Pediatrics, and the UTMB Retirees Association. Locally, she also volunteered for Hospice Care Team and East End Preschool in Galveston.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Wendell and Florence (neé Ball) Ryder; brothers George and Ronald Ryder; husbands Sam Edd Toombs, PhD and Frank Hermann Rudenberg, PhD; and beloved son Ronald Martin "Ronny" Toombs. She is survived by her children and step-children: Barry Toombs of San Diego CA, Dr. Leif Toombs of Victoria TX, Dolly Toombs of Hastings NZ, Tim Toombs of Webster TX, Dr. Sarah Toombs Smith of Galveston TX, George Rudenberg of Mesa, AZ, Eric Rudenberg of San Diego CA, Karen Rudenberg of San Diego CA, and Peter Rudenberg of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues. All will miss her.
Memorial service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her memory to the American Music Therapy Association (musictherapy.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.