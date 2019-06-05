Reyna Esmeralda Ibañez, 52, of Galveston, passed June 2, 2019. She was born in Punta Gorda, Belize on September 9, 1966 to Edna Rose Acosta and Benigno Ibañez. She grew up on the Island, where she attended Galveston public schools.
She is preceded by her grandmother, mother and aunt.
Survivors include; daughters, Janel Kirkwood (Patrick), Ashley and Ivon Minix, Fashawn, Jenny and Fawntain Ibañez, and Reyna Ramirez; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Services will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 at East End First Assembly of God Galveston; 1801 Post Office St., Galveston. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., officiating her sister Rev. Lilia Rodriguez. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.