Dolores Jean Coughlin
AUSTIN, TX—Dolores Jean Coughlin, 83, formerly of Galveston, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Monte Siesta Nursing Home in Austin, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Bryan David Medina
GALVESTON—Bryan David Medina, age 27 of Galveston died Sunday July 8, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at www.CarnesBrothers.com
