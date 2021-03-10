HITCHCOCK — Lakay “ Kay Kay” Roshan Hensley Poydras age 57 of Hitchcock passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Friday at the funeral home.
Lakay was born October 7, 1963 in Galveston, Texas, but raised in Texas City to her loving parents Herman Hensley, Sr. and Oretha Jackson. Lakay was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed taking trips and traveling the world and watching her grandchildren play all sports. She enjoyed her famous Friday night Spade and Domino games with her friends and family. She was a devoted employee at Moody Gardens for 13 years where she met her handsome husband in 1994, marrying in 2001 remaining in a loving and faithful union until her earthly departure on 3-3-21 with love and comfort from her family.
She was preceded in death by her father Herman Hensley, Sr., mother Oretha Jackson, siblings, Charles, Elroy, Dianna and Herman Hensley, Jr., beloved son Randy Walker; 2 grandchildren D’Kendrick Batson and Kylie Lindley.
She leaves behind a devoted husband of 19 years David Poydras; dearest sister Karen Henderson; 4 beautiful children Latasha, Latara, Latiffany Hensley and handsome son Ray Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.